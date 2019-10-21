Need a job? Hundreds of 2020 Census counters needed in Pierce County

Looking to earn some extra cash?

The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting hundreds of temporary census takers in Pierce County for the 2020 Census.

The role of a census taker is to count in-person at housing units people who have not self-responded to the census questionnaire.

The job pays $18.50 per hour. Work is expected to start in spring 2020 and last several weeks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

To be eligible for the job, applicants must:

▪ Be at least 18 years old

▪ Have a valid Social Security number

▪ Be a U.S. citizen

▪ Pass a background check

▪ Have a valid email address

Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States. The count influences how more than $675 billion in funding is distributed to states each year.

For more information, visit census2020.gov/jobs.