Gig Harbor police reports for the week of Aug. 2

Teen accused of tossing city life vests into the water, losing them
July 23 - A teen has been charged after 25 city life vests were tossed off the public dock over the weekend.
A Gig Harbor police officer followed up on a malicious mischief report after eight adult, 15 youth and two infant life vests went missing from the public dock on Harborview Drive. A couple of teens tossed the life vests off the dock and into the nearby water, an anonymous resident told police.
Police checked camera footage from July 19 and saw two teens on the second level of the dock. They later appear to throw the vests off the dock before leaving. The police identified the teens and contacted their parents.
The first teen admitted to throwing vests into the water. He said his friend didn’t throw any of the vests. The second teen corroborated the story. The first teen was charged with third-degree theft and will face juvenile court.
Did you lose some money near Target? It’s at the police station
July 25 - A local woman took the honest route after finding a large sum of money in the Gig Harbor Target parking lot on 51st Avenue.
A Gig Harbor police officer called the woman after she reported finding the money strewn around the parking lot.
The money is being kept safe at the police department. Police staff believe someone might have cashed a paycheck and dropped the money. The owner of the money can claim the cash at the police department.
Man insists he’s a federal agent, arresting officer was disrupting his mission
July 25 - A man, allegedly high on methamphetamine, resisted arrest after telling police he needed to block the street with shopping carts because he was a federal agent on a mission.
Gig Harbor police received a call at 8:45 p.m. about a man blocking the sidewalk and driveways in the 3800 block of Harborview Drive.
Officers found the man with a “wagon train” of grocery shopping carts blocking the sidewalk. He refused to move the carts, stating he was a federal agent on a mission and needed to secure the area.
As the man became more irate, the officers began to assume he was high. They struggled with the man until they could handcuff him. Police initially planned to take the man to the Kitsap County Jail, but because of the number of carts they had to deal with, they asked the man to leave and issued him a citation.
