Can’t Go Back captures title at annual Guns and Hoses softball tournament

The weather at Sehmel Park’s exquisite baseball field the last Saturday of July was a scorcher.
It did not dampen the spirits of the three teams playing in the third annual Guns and Hoses slow-pitch softball tournament sponsored by the Hope Recovery Center, a 50 bed inpatient/outpatient treatment center to be built on Key Peninsula.
This year’s event was sponsored by Kent Cashman, State Farm; RE/MAX Professionals; Ryan Johannes, On Q Financial; and Paige Schulte, Windemere Real Estate. Local businesses such as Absolute Auto, Key Center Chiropractic, Key Center Auto, Key Center Fire District and Peninsula Food Market generously provided items for a raffle to raise funds for the HRC endeavor.
Said Lila Saucier, “It was a beautiful afternoon and the three teams, firefighters, police officers and Can’t Go Back Recovery Team all were ready to do their best to win the tournament. Competition was in the air.”
The event started out with state Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Port Orchard, presenting opening remarks, and local vocalist Lei Lani sang a beautiful rendition of our National Anthem.
Hosting the event this year were Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Lindquist, Pierce County Councilman Derek Young and state Rep. Jesse Young, R-Gig Harbor, all of who are strong supporters of Hope Recovery Center. There was lots of bantering and entertainment going on as these three had comments about every player and every play.
Jesse Young said, “You know the event is special when you can let two politicians with the same last name but on opposite ends of the political spectrum ham it up for an afternoon.”
Lindquist assured everyone that, “My family and I were happy to join our friends and supporters of Hope Recovery Center on a beautiful day. This event further proves what I always say: Our community is awesome.”
In the first game, the firefighters’ Hoses team took on law enforcement’s Guns team. The Guns won. They then played the Can’t Go Back team, which consisted of a group of people in recovery who have determined never to go back to the old life of addiction. There was a lot of competition in the air as these two teams battled it out. In the end, “Can’t Go Back” took first place for the second year in a row.
Jeremiah Saucier, Hope Recovery Center founder and president, shared that it is gaining momentum in its effort to get the facility built.
“There are lots of places where you can put time and money,” said Rep. Young, “but to find a place grounded in integrity and truth, that you know will bless your community, is truly one in a million. This is what Hope Recovery Center will be for our community. The event itself was outstanding. I think in years to come, it will be quite a community affair.”
Comments