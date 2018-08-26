Graham-Kapowsin QB Dylan Morris has grown into one of the nation’s best passers

Dylan Morris discusses his progression as a four-year starting quarterback, his commitment to the Washington Huskies and his summer trips to the Elite 11 and Nike's The Opening Finals on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Graham-Kapowsin High School.
By
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

Latest News

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.