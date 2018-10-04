More than 1 million children and youth are experiencing homelessness

Members of Comprehensive Life Resources walk through tents at a homeless encampment in the hills behind Spooner Farms in Puyallup on Nov. 30, 2017. In the video, homelessness creates significant educational barriers for youth to succeed in school.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service