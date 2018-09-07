Teen stabbed by an intruder fights back with a gun in Spanaway

A teenage girl who checked on her neighbor after a domestic violence incident Friday later was attacked by the neighbor’s ex-boyfriend, authorities said.
The 16-year-old fought back with a gun, scaring off her assailant, who later was taken into custody.
The incident began about 5:50 a.m. when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 17200 block of 11th Avenue Court East in Spanaway.
A woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend had threatened her with a knife and vandalized her vehicle before leaving, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The teen and her mother, who live across the street, checked on the woman about 7 a.m.
When they returned home, the girl discovered the power had been shut off. She armed herself with a .22-caliber pistol.
“The teen said that she heard a noise coming from the back door and saw the suspect standing in the doorway,” Troyer said.
The man allegedly was armed with a knife.
“The teenage victim said that the suspect told her ‘she was going to die’ and reportedly began trying to stab her with a knife,” Troyer said. “The victim said he stabbed at her six or seven times, cutting her shirt and superficially cutting her arm.”
The teen said she kicked the man and fired a shot at him before he ran away.
A Lakewood police K9 unit searched the neighborhood as deputies provided containment. A deputy saw a man matching the suspect’s description in a yard at 176th Street East and 10th Avenue Court East, Troyer said.
After confirming the man’s identity, the deputy took him into custody. The man allegedly had a knife, a pellet gun, 35 rounds of hollow point 9mm ammunition and black gloves, Troyer said.
The man, 34, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for assault, burglary, domestic violence assault and other charges.
