Woman killed in wreck on state Route 510 near Yelm after hitting three vehicles

A woman was killed Friday evening when she drove into oncoming traffic on state Route 510, just south of Yelm Highway SE.
The Washington State Patrol said the woman was driving westbound on SR 510, north of Nisqually Red Wind Casino, when her vehicle left the road just before 5:30 p.m.
The woman corrected back onto the road, crossed the center line and struck three other vehicles traveling eastbound, said Trooper Johnna Batiste.
One occupant in an eastbound vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are unknown.
The State Patrol is investigating the accident.
