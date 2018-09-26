Recent footage of Ketron Island plane crash site reveals extent of damage
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett discusses touchdown against Dallas and having Doug Baldwin on the sideline. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks DE Frank Clark discusses the pass rush against Dallas and having Earl Thomas on the field. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.