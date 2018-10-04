Motorcyclist killed in West Tacoma when driver pulls out in front of him

A Tacoma motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening when he was hit by a car in Tacoma’s West End.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Joel Willard, 33, and said he died from multiple traumatic injuries.
Willard was headed south on North Narrows Drive about 7 p.m. when a car driven by a 61-year-old woman pulled out in front of him from North Jackson Avenue and the motorcycle hit the car, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The woman didn’t see Willard, Cool said.
The accident is under investigation.
