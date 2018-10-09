Dwight Howard: A pain in the butt for years is now injured with ... a pain in the butt

Dwight Howard has been a pain in the butt at his various stops around the NBA for more than a decade, so the following is either a large glass of irony or the chickens finally coming home to roost.
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard visited a specialist in New York and has piriformis injury, which is a muscle in the buttocks. The injury isn't serious and Howard will continue treatment.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2018
For those who are wondering, the piriformis is located deep in the buttocks. Luckily for Dwight, he will not need surgery but that doesn’t mean we can get these jokes off, right?
This injury was made for Dwight Howard. https://t.co/H0AaLg5y3o— Hmmmm-Dunc (@NekiasNBA) October 9, 2018
Dwight Howard is literally butthurt https://t.co/nLZyPSkKj7— Chris Bennett (@chrisgb00) October 9, 2018
I just got a push notification about Dwight Howard's butt. It's true, anything is possible. https://t.co/DNCh4REBHH— Matt Bronstein (@MattJBronstein) October 9, 2018
As some of you know, Howard has been known to be quite dramatic when it comes to injuries. Remember Gordon Hayward last season?
Look, I hope Dwight is healthy and will be able to contribute to the Wizards this season. But we couldn’t sit on this, could we?
