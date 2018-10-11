What are the must-see TV games in the Pac-12 this weekend?

We’re past the halfway point in the Pac-12 football season and things are starting to get intriguing for the north and south divisions. By the end of the weekend, we will see some separation and some teams’ road to the conference title game in Santa Clara will become much more difficult.
FRIDAY
Arizona at Utah (7 pm on ESPN)
After the first few weeks of the season, the Arizona Wildcats seemed to be be destined towards a season of struggles in the Pac-12’s south division. Meanwhile, we saw a Utah team that could have been viewed as a contender in the same division.
The roles have reversed. The Wildcats travel to Salt Lake city with a chance to inch closer to the top of the division. For the Utes, Friday’s contest is the biggest game of the season because with a loss, their Pac-12 title game hopes are getting the Thanos snap.
Must-see rating, 7.6/10: If you’re gonna be home, it’s a great thing to keep on as you flip back and forth between that and Game 1 of the NLCS)
SATURDAY
Washington at Oregon (12:30 pm on ABC)
OK, lets see... We’ve got “The Point”, a long-standing rivalry with huge implications for the Pac-12 and New Year’s Six. Also, Oregon has lost two straight to the Huskies and a loss puts their conference title hopes on life support. If it were up to me, I would’ve picked this game or LSU-Georgia to host College Gameday. It’s going to be fantastic.
Must-see rating, 10/10: Get all your plans lined up, make sure nobody disturbs you and take your bathroom breaks accordingly. This is the game of the day west of the Mississippi River.
UCLA at California (4 pm on Pac-12 Network)
The bad news, both teams are winless in the conference heading into this game in Berkley. The good news is that someone will get their first win (yay!) and if you’re a Cal fan, there might not be a better team to face than UCLA right now because the Bruins haven struggled big time under first-year head coach Chip Kelly. This game might provide some drama; I just can’t see it.
Must-see rating, 3.4/10: I’m not saying you shouldn’t watch it but there are better ways to spend a fall afternoon. I have been hearing great things about “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Oyou could spend time with the family.
Colorado at USC (7:30 pm on ESPN)
By the time the Buffaloes and Trojans get things kicked off in The Coliseum, we will know where they stand in the surprisingly competitive Pac-12 South. An Arizona win on Friday could turn this into a three-team race; or if the Wildcats lose to Utah, the Colorado-USC winner will be atop the Pac-12 standings. And if Colorado wins they will be sitting at 6-0.
Must-see rating, 8.5/10: I am high on this game, which has the makings of one of those classic Pac-12 matchups. Besides, wiht a thin slate of night games, what are you going to do instead? Watch Wisconsin at Michigan? Na
