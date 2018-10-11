Parkland McDonald’s closes again after dead rat found in dining area

A Parkland-area McDonald’s is closed again while it deals with a recurring rat problem.
“Early this morning, McDonald’s staff at the 11012 Pacific Ave. location found a dead rat in the dining area,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department posted on its website Wednesday.
Restaurant management once again voluntarily closed the establishment and informed the health department.
“We will continue to work with the food service establishment and its pest control company until the issue is resolved,” the health department wrote.
The restaurant originally closed Sept. 30 after patrons shot video of rats running across the floor inside the closed restaurant. It reopened Oct. 5 after a thorough cleaning and disposal of food.
At the time of the reopening, health officials said they saw no evidence of rodents during an inspection.
Comments