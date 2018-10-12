I-5 construction worker hurt by trailer pushed into him by inattentive driver

A construction worker on Interstate 5 in Tacoma was hit and injured Thursday night in a chain-reaction accident, the Washington State Patrol said Friday.
The 26-year-old man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital after the accident, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Delin Street, according to the State Patrol.
The worker suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
The accident began when an inattentive pickup driver headed north drove onto the left shoulder of the freeway and hit a construction trailer, the State Patrol said. The trailer then was pushed into the worker.
Debris was sent into the southbound lanes and struck by a car.
The pickup and car were totaled.
Two lanes of the northbound freeway were closed for four hours during the investigation and clean-up.
The construction site is part of the state Department of Transportation’s Tacoma/Pierce County’s carpool program.
