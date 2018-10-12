Father arrested in connection with death of 15-month-old girl with ‘suspicious injuries’

A Tillicum man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of his 15-month-old daughter.
The girl died on Tuesday after she was declared brain dead and removed from life support at a local hospital, said Lakewood police spokesman Chris Lawler.
The girl had been in the hospital since Saturday. She had been reported to be not breathing when crews with West Pierce Fire responded to the address.
“The child was transported to a local hospital in grave condition with suspicious injuries,” Lawler said.
Following an autopsy, the Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled the girl’s death a homicide, he said.
“Both parents declined to give statements to the on scene investigators,” Lawler said.
The father was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Friday.
