No Seahawks game this weekend? No problem. Here are 5 NFL games to watch

This week, CenturyLink Field will be empty and the Seahawks will not be on TV. But don’t worry, this week will be fantastic to sit back and have a stress-free Sunday if you’re a Seahawks fan.
The seventh week of the NFL season gives us divisional games and some that even have early playoff positioning (yes, we can start the playoff discussion early). There’s five games that stand out and can fill that football fix.
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (10 am on FOX)
From what it looks like in the NFC, there will be a handful of teams fighting for very few playoff spots. Some of the jostling takes place at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles have not looked up to their 2017 form but they had solid performance last week against the Giants, which might be the thing they need to get going. Carolina cannot afford another loss after a poor showing in DC vs. the Redskins. If the Panthers go down then teams like Green Bay, Minnesota and Seattle will be read to pounce.
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (10 am on CBS)
For those freaking about the New England Patriots, you can stop now. Winners of three-straight, the Patriots are starting to find themselves, and now they get to face an improved Chicago Bears. Last week in Miami, the vaunted Bears defense struggled with Dolphins backup QB Brock Osweiler (who is 6-8 if nobody has ever told you). Can Khalil Mack and the Bears defense frustrate Brady and the Pats?
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (1 pm on FOX)
Just one of three games that feature teams who are both over the .500 mark. While the “big game” pickings are slim, this one features divisional leaders and one could end up all alone in first place by the end of the day. We all know about Drew Brees and what he can do but Joe Flacco has quietly put together a solid season (top 10 in passing yards). And the Ravens’ defense has been doing its job as the top-ranked defense. This should be a fun one.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (1:25 pm on CBS)
Is this something out of the of the past? The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in a huge divisional matchup on CBS; are Pat Summerall and John Madden calling this game? The Cowboys are coming off a dominating performance against Jacksonville, blowing out the Jags, 40-7. Washington enters as the division leader despite a 3-2 record. Things are always crazy in the NFC East so while Sunday’s result will not solve the puzzle, it’s a start.
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (5:20 pm on NBC)
The NFL flexed this game a few weeks back and thank God they did because who wants to watch the the Rams and 49ers on Sunday Night Football? This will be the second straight SNF contest that features the Kansas City Chiefs and its dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and Bengals signal caller Andy Dalton are among the leaders in most of the NFL’s passing categories. Like last week’s instant classic between the Patriots and Chiefs, it may come down to who has the ball last.
