Milroy Bridge to be replaced in $160 million Canyon Road project

Pierce County is embarking on a $160 million project that aims to reduce congestion along Canyon Road in East Pierce County. It includes replacing Milroy Bridge in Puyallup. It’s Pierce County’s costliest transportation construction project ever.
By
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service