Parade to kick off new $32 million Eastside Community Center on Saturday

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

October 19, 2018 05:45 PM

Tacoma’s newest community center will open Saturday (Oct. 20) with a parade, ribbon cutting, entertainment and tours.

The Eastside Community Center will be open and free all weekend. A movie will be shown Saturday night.

There will be cake.

The $32 million center, built by Metro Parks Tacoma, will open after the Eastside Families Parade at 10 a.m.

The 55,000-square-foot center at Portland Avenue and East 56th Street has a pool, basketball court, recording studio, training kitchen, social hall, fitness areas and coffee shop among other amenities.

The parade route will go through the Salishan neighborhood, past First Creek Middle School and conclude at the new center.

Eastside Community Center

When: Parade 10 a.m.; opening 10:30 a.m.; tours all day

Where: 1721 E. 56th St., Tacoma (on the First Creek Middle School campus).

Cost: Free Saturday and Sunday

Parking options: Participants are encouraged to park in areas listed below and ride a free shuttle to the event (shuttles run 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) Champions Centre, 1819 E. 72nd St., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 4818 Portland Ave., Salishan Family Investment Center, 1724 E. 44th St., Portland Avenue Community Center, 3513 E. Portland Ave.

Information: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/eastside/

