“We were just kids. Young, dumb and reckless.”

Treson Lee Roberts, left, and Zyion Houston-Sconiers, who were sentenced as teens to more than 25 years in prison for robbing Tacoma kids at gunpoint of Halloween candy in 2012, share thoughts on that life-changing night.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service