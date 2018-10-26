Breaking down Washington-Cal

No. 15 WASHINGTON (6-2) at CAL (4-3)
3:30 p.m., Saturday, California Memorial Stadium
The line: Washington -11.5
TV: FS1
Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7
Outlook: California has one of the top passing defenses in the country. The Golden Bears give up 116.4 passing yards per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins leads Cal with three interceptions, while safety Ashtyn Davis and cornerback Traveon Beck each have two. The Golden Bears have 10 interceptions on the season.
That will be a big challenge for the quarterback Jake Browning and the Huskies wide receivers. To get things going on the ground, Washington might once again be relying on the combination Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant.
With Myles Gaskin missing the first game of his career last week, the three split carries against Colorado. Gaskin could once again be sidelined against the Golden Bears.
Head coach Chris Petersen said Thursday that Gaskin would “hopefully” be able to play. Ahmed said Gaskin practiced with the Huskies this week. It’s worth noting that last week, offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said he expected Gaskin to play against the Buffaloes and Petersen said he was optimistic.
Even without Gaskin, UW’s running backs combined for 166 yards in the victory over Colorado and the Huskies finished with 201 total rushing yards.
Offensively, Cal ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in total yards (414.1) and ninth in points per game (26.7). The Golden Bears will use multiple quarterbacks, something UW head coach said the Huskies have been preparing for this week.
Chase Garbers has completed 66-of-101 passes for 727 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, while Brandon McIlwain has completed 76-of-121 passes for 713 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions. Both can make plays with their legs. McIlwain and Garbers have rushed for 446 and 236 yards, respectively.
The Huskies are in the driver’s seat for a berth in the Pac-12 championship game. If they win out, they’ll win the Pac-12 North.
Prediction: UW 27, Cal 14
