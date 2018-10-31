Superstar athletes dressing like Superheroes? Best Halloween costumes to come from the sports world

It’s Halloween, which means you’re probably going to be surrounded by people dressed in costumes or you’ve decided that you’re going to be that person who dresses up while nobody else does. Don’t worry, we’ve all been that person.
Athletes, like many of us out there, liking dressing up today too. Here are some of the best Halloween costumes from around the sports world.
Clemson, really?!?!
...Ghosts, vampires, goblins or even Morgan from the Recruiting Office—You just never know what kinds of terrifying things will be lurking in the shadows of the Reeves Football Complex on #Halloween. #SpookySZNpic.twitter.com/mTymy896LQ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 31, 2018
#HappyHalloween from @MoClaiborne and his Wonder Women! pic.twitter.com/d3mYsmGhwC— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2018
It’s a Halloween double feature. #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/bLyOaZEsj9— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 31, 2018
Pair him up with the baby Andy Reid we always get around this time of year.
Happy Halloween @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/z8IWBCWSUv— Chris Cote (@chriscote954) October 31, 2018
This is pretty good!
Halloween gets un poco loco in Provo— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 31, 2018
: @TomHolmoe #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/clFNFo0Ooi
I want to go on with some other costumes but I mean, they’ve put everybody else to shame!
Greatest Halloween costume ever?pic.twitter.com/lVJ83sK9l3— Ed Boon (@noobde) October 31, 2018
Adorable!!
BOO!— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 31, 2018
Halloween Party Photoshttps://t.co/xCE1Exw8Eb pic.twitter.com/9N96oa4O31
Even if they are the opponent this week, I’d watch these programs.
Bolts do Halloweenpic.twitter.com/t5u6haDmlv— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 31, 2018
The Seattle Storm doing it the only way they know how! #FearTheMask
Happy Halloween Storm Fans!— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) October 31, 2018
Be sure to tag us in photos of your Storm themed costumes!#FearTheMask pic.twitter.com/IAWjXXzZhF
There was some, ahem, dissenting but here we are:— Tony Reali (@TonyReali) October 31, 2018
Ruth Vader Ginsburg.#HappyHallowen2018 pic.twitter.com/zYIn0veucJ
Les Miles… There’s nobody else like him!
#HappyHalloween from the #lesismore podcast!!https://t.co/IF98IeQhgs pic.twitter.com/D8VAa1QTlK— Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 31, 2018
Aaron... meet... Aaron??
Aaron Gordon dressed up as Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. pic.twitter.com/1em03LfBSz— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) October 30, 2018
Even the Sounders got in on the fun.
Stef can't save you on Halloweenpic.twitter.com/cm4X0RpRVA— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 31, 2018
Going from Detroit to Philly? That might be worth a Golden… ticket.
#HappyHalloween from the Tate’s!#GoldenTicket pic.twitter.com/ICpHMCQoJM— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 31, 2018
OK, where do I get one of these?!?!
Aliens in the locker room— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 31, 2018
(via @talibantone21) pic.twitter.com/gLC7VlCRW4
New Year’s may be a couple months away, but the 2018 #CFBPlayoff intern class is already celebrating the New Year’s Six games this #Halloween!pic.twitter.com/TnpOawFTrD— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 31, 2018
Let’s hope Chiney doesn’t go off on an official
ready for the next Grand Slampic.twitter.com/7in3Lebd2Q— Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) October 31, 2018
Wait, is that our Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell!?!
Gregg Bell wearing his government issued Army uniform as a Halloween costume. Appropriate or nah? pic.twitter.com/cj2dl689He— Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) October 31, 2018
Comments