New breakfast restaurant coming to South Hill

Tim’s Kitchen in Orting is expanding. The second location for the family restaurant is planned in the South Hill space where Rose Garden recently exited.
Owner Tim Speakman currently is applying for permits and working on a construction time line.
The restaurant will import the entire menu and concept from the Orting location. The Speakman family opened the original Tim’s Kitchen in 2013.
The restaurant specializes in American diner fare. The menu lists a dozen burgers, five choices of hot dogs or sausages, more than a dozen sandwiches, fried chicken baskets, entrees such as pork chops, sirloin steak, fried fish and liver and onions. One of the most popular features at the restaurant is its 36-item salad bar.
The breakfast menu includes standard combo plates, a breakfast burrito, omelets, biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, chicken fried steak, breakfast pizza, eggs Benedict, French toast, pancakes and more.
The accommodates children with special menu items and high chairs.
The Orting restaurant serves breakfast (until 2 p.m.), lunch and dinner daily.
The South Hill location will carry the same train theme and will follow the same basic format as the original Tim’s Kitchen.
“We’ll offer comfort American food that is the quality of food that people enjoy and come back to. Everything’s made from scratch,” said Alex Handy, who will manage the South Hill location.
Tim’s Kitchen
South Hill: 12615 Meridian Ave. E, Puyallup
Orting: 114 Washington Ave. S.
Contact: 360-893-8003
