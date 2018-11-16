Latest News

Help identify this thief who violated the sanctity of a cabin in the woods

By Craig Sailor

November 16, 2018 06:07 PM

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department would like the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into an Ashford area cabin on Oct. 12 stole several tools. Based on videos, he’s described as a “scruffy white male in his 30’s or 40’s.”
A cabin in the woods should be a forest retreat safe from the ills of the Big City.

But one Ashford area cabin owner found an unwelcome visitor on the home’s security monitors.

“Can you help our deputies to identify this burglar?” asks the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man who broke into the cabin on Oct. 12 stole several tools. Based on videos, he’s described as a “scruffy white male in his 30’s or 40’s.”

It’s possible he fled in a U-Haul truck, the Sheriff’s Department said.

