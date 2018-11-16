Help identify this thief who violated the sanctity of a cabin in the woods

A cabin in the woods should be a forest retreat safe from the ills of the Big City.
But one Ashford area cabin owner found an unwelcome visitor on the home’s security monitors.
“Can you help our deputies to identify this burglar?” asks the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man who broke into the cabin on Oct. 12 stole several tools. Based on videos, he’s described as a “scruffy white male in his 30’s or 40’s.”
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
It’s possible he fled in a U-Haul truck, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Comments