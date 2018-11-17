Latest News

Two roommates shot dead in Lacey, suspect in custody

By Craig Sailor

November 17, 2018 03:56 PM

Two people were shot dead in Lacey Saturday and their roommate is in custody, according to police.

Lacey police responded to a report of a verbal disturbance in the 1200 block of Crowe Street SE at 1:37 p.m. Saturday.

There, a woman told officers that her boyfriend would not allow her back into the home. Eventually, the 24-year-old male suspect came out of the dwelling and spoke with officers.

The suspect told officers that the two other roommates might be injured. Officers found the two victims shot inside the home.

Medical aid was summoned but both victims were dead, police said.

The suspect was arrested and will be booked into the Thurston County jail on murder charges, police said.

