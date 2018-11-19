A Final Four preview? Gonzaga headlines a loaded 2018 Maui Invitational field

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) reacts after making a basket in front of his teammates forward Brandon Clarke (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Gonzaga won 94-71. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Young Kwak AP