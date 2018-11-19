Mariners trade James Paxton to Yankees, acquire top-ranked prospect, per reports

The Mariners have traded James Paxton to the New York Yankees.
Yes, their 30-year-old ace, the lefty from Ladner, British Columbia, is now a Yankee.
The Mariners announced the move Monday afternoon after initial reports, saying they acquired the Yankees’ top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, as well as right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.
“To add three dynamic athletes who are entering the prime of their respective careers, while also maintaining six seasons of club control for each is very exciting,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a press release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It also further signals the Mariners’ offseason overhaul to rebuild the club with younger, more controllable talent. Paxton was one of their biggest trade chips to do so, considering he has two years remaining of club control before he can become a free agent. Paxton was estimated to make $9 million after arbitration in 2019.
And this is the second big trade Dipoto has made this offseason after trading catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays 10 days earlier as part of a five-player deal that brought in 25-year-old outfielder Mallex Smith.
This leaves Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager and Felix Hernandez as the only players remaining on the 40-man roster that Dipoto inherited when he was hired following the 2015 season.
Paxton went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in a career-high 28 starts and career-most 160 1/3 innings, though he had two stints on the disabled list with a sore back and then pnuemonia.
He tossed his first career no-hitter and the sixth in Mariners’ history against the Blue Jays on May 8, and did so on his native Canadian soil, no less. He’s just the second Canadian pitcher to toss a no-hitter in MLB history, and it followed his dazzling 16-strikeout performance against the Athletics in his previous start.
Among pitchers who tossed at least 160 innings, Paxton was fourth in strikeouts-per-nine-innings at 11.68, just behind Gerrit Cole (12.4), Max Scherzer (12.2) and Justin Verlander (12.2).
This story will update.
Comments