Purple Reign. Social media taking in one of the more memorable Apple Cups as Washington prevails

By Andrew Hammond

November 23, 2018 09:09 PM

Washington running back Myles Gaskin rushes in the second quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
We’ve been waiting for this Apple Cup for seemingly a month now. And while the action from Pullman was good, so was the social media interaction, as you would expect between rivals Washington and Washington Sate. Especially when the snow fell, oh and did it fall. Here’s some of the Apple Cup highlights from social media.

Gardner Minshew decided to go shirtless in warmups and it was, well...interesting.

Myles Gaskin was owning the Cougars early and often in the first quarter.

Annnnnd then Jake Browning threw an interception.

Rain, shine, tidal wave, you already know ‘Ol Crimson is gonna be in the house.

The weather gets ahold of Washington State as Gardner Minshew turns the ball over in the red zone.

It’s all so beautiful....

Myles Gaskin drawing first blood for the Huskies. (7-0 Washington)



As the first quarter ends, the snow started to come down in Pullman.



After Myles Gaskin scored his second TD of the afternoon, many people had trouble seeing the extra point in the snow.

It’s SNOWING snowing out there.

Cougs finally get on the board to make it 14-7, and it’s still snowing.

Just when you think Washington is going to get the ball back, they fumble the kickoff return and Washington State had a chance to get in business before the end of the first half.

Your halftime entertainment? Snow plows....

The game is on FOX, so of course Mr. Plow had to be discussed, right?

Washington scored on a trick play, which is cool but then the Cougars block the extra point and take it back for two points. Yep, it’s been that kind of game.

FOX decided to put in field graphics so people weren’t confused by where players were at on the field. Some people, were not happy about it.

In a game like this, you almost prefer watching it at home.

Myles Gaskin. Again.

The Apple Cup and the Pac-12 North head back to Seattle.

