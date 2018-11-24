Woman dies when car collides with guard rail on I-5 in Federal Way

A woman was killed Saturday when the car she was riding in collided with a guard rail on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-5, near the state Route 161 / Enchanted Parkway overpass when it crashed about 2:30 p.m., said State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson.
The male driver was not seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital.
Both occupants are believed to be in their 60s. No impairment is suspected and the cause is under investigation, Johnson said.
Three lanes were blocked while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.
