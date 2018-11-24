Latest News

Woman dies when car collides with guard rail on I-5 in Federal Way

By Craig Sailor

November 24, 2018 05:26 PM

First responders work at the scene of a fatal car wreck on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A woman died as the result of the collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A woman was killed Saturday when the car she was riding in collided with a guard rail on Interstate 5 in Federal Way, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The vehicle was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-5, near the state Route 161 / Enchanted Parkway overpass when it crashed about 2:30 p.m., said State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson.

The male driver was not seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital.

Both occupants are believed to be in their 60s. No impairment is suspected and the cause is under investigation, Johnson said.

Three lanes were blocked while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

