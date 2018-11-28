Before the NHL votes in December on Seattle’s bid, here’s a quick review of recent developments

Hockey is coming to Seattle?
The NHL’s board of governors will vote to place the league’s 32nd franchise in Seattle during its two-day meetings that begin on Monday. To get approval, Seattle’s bid will need 24 votes.
Back in October, Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini was very optimistic about Seattle getting an NHL team in comments he made to the media following Seattle’s presentation in New York.
“It looks good,” Aquilini told The Associated Press. “It’s exciting. We want a team in Seattle. It’s great for Vancouver. It’s great for the league. It’s eventually going to happen. KeyArena is going to be built. So I think it’s imminent.”
Here is a look at the time line of events that have led up to this moment.
** In July, Oak View Group created an animation of what the new Key Arena would look like.
** In October, the NHL approved the Seattle ownership group’s proposal for a Seattle franchise.
** Also in October, the ownership group announced a state-of-the-art practice facility will be built at Northgate. The facility will have front office space for an NHL team and staff, training areas and a NHL-regulated practice rink. There will also be areas for public skating and shopping centers as well.
“We believe this facility will give us an extraordinary advantage,” Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle told reporters. “If we do this facility right, dreams will come true. The ultimate dream of building this facility is bringing the (Stanley) Cup back to Seattle.”
** In early November, concerns about the completion date for Key Arena’s renovation have pushed back a potential start date for the franchise to 2021.
** On Nov. 5, the Seattle Times reported that former Vancouver Canucks executive Victor de Bonis has been named the team’s COO.
** Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin, in a Monday interview with King 5 News, said the facility would be ready to house an NHL team by 2020.
** On Wednesday, long-time ArtsFund President and CEO Mari Horita announced in a statement she was leaving the company after 20 years to join the organization to help build their community engagement and philanthropy.
