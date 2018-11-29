Car prowl suspects allegedly used fiancee’s Dodge Charger as getaway car

A vehicle prowl crime spree over three counties came to an end Thursday when $12,000 in prepaid credit cards were found in an alleged getaway car.
The thefts started Nov. 19 in the Grandview area of University Place. For the next three days, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies with the University Place Police Department repeatedly responded to car prowl reports.
Early in the spree, a witness saw several male suspects allegedly break a car window and flee in a white Dodge Charger with temporary license plates.
The suspects allegedly stole a purse and used the victim’s credit cards to make over $620 in purchases at the Lakewood Walmart store, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Another crime matched the first down to the dollar amount.
The stolen credit cards were used to purchase prepaid “Vanilla” gift cards.
Store surveillance videos showed both the suspects and a Dodge Charger. Later, deputies found video of the suspects attempting to fraudulently purchase money orders at the University Place Fred Meyer store, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On Nov. 21, a deputy spotted a white Dodge Charger in the 5300 block of Grandview Drive W. A short chase ensued with the Charger stopped at Cirque Drive W. and 86th Avenue Court W.
Inside were three men, ages 19, 20, and 23. They were all from the Sacramento area. The vehicle belonged to a local fiancee’ of one of the men, the Sheriff’s Department said.
One of the suspects had an outstanding warrant from Oregon for promoting prostitution. Deputies found $167 in cash, four restaurant gift cards and 14 prepaid Vanilla Mastercards worth $2,500 in his wallet, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies found over $5000 in cash in the pocket of another suspect.
All three suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail for possession of stolen property, identity theft, and car prowling.
On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant on the Dodge and found $12,000 in prepaid Mastercards that appear to have been purchased in Lacey, Tumwater, Lakewood and Bellevue, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Investigators continue to contact victims, businesses and law enforcement in other jurisdictions.
Comments