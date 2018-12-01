State Patrol trooper minding his own business when he gets hit by allegedly impaired driver

Sometimes, police don’t need to go looking for impaired drivers. They come to them.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Nicholas Smith was driving southbound on Interstate 5 through Milton early Saturday morning in his state-owned Ford Explorer, the State Patrol said.
That’s when the driver of a 2015 Jeep Patriot changed lanes, striking Smith’s vehicle as it was traveling in the far left lane, the State Patrol said.
Both vehicles ended up on the left shoulder after the 2:25 a.m. wreck near the Porter Way overpass.
The driver of the Jeep, a 39-year-old Tacoma woman, was injured and transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. She was charged with driving under the influence, the State Patrol said.
Smith, 31, was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution and released.
The accident remains under investigation.
