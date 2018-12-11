Interstate 5 south shut down at Route 16 after semi-trucks crash

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: All lanes of southbound and northbound Interstate 5 are open.
UPDATE 9:40 a.m.: All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are open. But, expect delays.
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down southbound Interstate 5 at state Route 16 in Tacoma Tuesday morning. Two northbound lanes are closed as well as crews repair damage.
The concrete barrier in the construction zone on I-5 was struck and was being replaced as of 8 a.m., said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste.
The two left northbound lanes are blocked as crews clean up spilled diesel, she said.
A preliminary investigation shows that a blue semi was traveling too fast on the wet freeway when it attempted to pass traffic on the curve in the southbound lanes at around 6:45 a.m., Batiste said.
The semi lost control, causing its trailer to swing around into what’s commonly called a jackknife position.
The blue semi struck a white semi.
There were no injuries reported, Batiste said.
Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 16 and South 38th Street.
Northbound traffic is backed up to South 56th Street as of 9 a.m. Earlier, it reached as far as South 72nd Street.
Traffic cameras show passenger and other smaller vehicles were able to turn around and exit from the scene in the southbound lanes. However, a long line of semi-trucks are stuck between the crash and the detour point.
This story will be updated.
