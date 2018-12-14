In comes the wind and out goes the power across Puget Sound

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Substations are back online but power is still out around Browns Point Elementary. TPU says “traffic seems to getting by” on 509.
UPDATE: (8 p.m.)The transmission line that fell across SR 509 took out substations in Fife and Lidford, Tacoma Public Utilities reports. Crews are on scene. All lanes of the highway are closed to traffic.
More than 100,000 electrical customers are without power Friday nig ht as a windstorm wreaks havoc with trees and power across Puget Sound.
According to Tacoma Public Utilities, 2,046 customers are without power in University Place. An area centered near South 38th Street and Pacific Avenue has 1,655 in the dark and 1,191 are eating cold soup near Dash Point.
East of Swan Creek Park, 1,385 customers are looking at blank TV screens while 754 customers are looking for candles in Fife.
Puget Sound Energy had 70,661 customers without power as of 6:30 p.m. Seattle City Light reported 37,000 of its power users are in the dark at 6:40.
The National Weather Service’s wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. That calls for gusts up to 45 miles per hour from Everett to Olympia.
A power line was reported down on state Route 509 near Taylor Way at 6 p.m. All northbound lanes were blocked.
