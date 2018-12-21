Ramtha channeler J.Z. Knight apparently has donated $10,000 to Mexican border wall campaign

Yelm resident J.Z. Knight is apparently a supporter of one man’s campaign to raise $1 billion in private donations to build President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Thursday, a “JZ Knight” donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe campaign called, “We The People Will Fund The Wall.”
Knight claims to channel the spirit of a man named Ramtha who lived more than 30,000 years ago. She runs a school in Yelm that purports to pass on his teachings.
Only three other donors gave more money than the $10,000 for the the wall campaign, which organizer Brian Kolfage says will be donated to the government.
As of noon on Friday, $12,739,786 had been pledged toward the stated goal of $1 billion.
Knight is a staunch supporter of the president and his policies and has suggested UFOs soon would be escorting the president as he flies in Air Force One.
In the last 24 hours Knight posted on social media about President Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s alleged “plan to destroy America” and QAnon conspiracies.
In the past, Knight has donated to Democratic causes and candidates.
When offensive comments Knight made about Mexicans, gays, Jews and Catholics came to light in 2012, the state Democratic Party returned $70,000 in Knight donations.
Attempts to reach Knight on Friday were unsuccessful.
