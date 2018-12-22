The gates are half open at Mount Rainier during government shutdown

You can’t get to Paradise this weekend.
The federal government began a partial shutdown early Saturday and it’s affecting Mount Rainier National Park.
The park’s road between the Nisqually entrance and Longmire remains open along with trails and the National Park Inn at Longmire.
The road between Longmire and Paradise is closed to both vehicles and recreational use, the park said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
And don’t bother looking for staff. Public information, trash collection and maintenance personnel are all sidelined. Ranger-led walks and programs are canceled. Restrooms are shuttered.
Emergency and rescue services are limited, according to what might be the last news release from the park until the shutdown is over.
Some concessionaires might be open including lodging and restaurants. The park said to check with them before making plans.
“Reservations should be confirmed by contacting the National Park Inn,” the park said.
Updates and current conditions will probably not be posted on social media and websites, the park said.
For Department of the Interior updates on the shutdown, visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.
Comments