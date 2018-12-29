Latest News

Police looking for driver of a Dodge who hit a man and left him on Tacoma street

By Craig Sailor

December 29, 2018 12:28 PM

Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian and left him critically injured on a Tacoma street earlier in December.

The man was crossing South Hosmer Street around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger or Charger, according to Tacoma Police.

The collision occurred in front of the Taqueria Los Grandes Amigos restaurant in the 8600 block of Hosmer.

The victim, in his late 20s, remains hospitalized.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hosmer Street when it struck the man and continued in the same direction. It was described as a dark-colored and newer car.

The vehicle should have front end and hood damage resulting from the collision, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police at 253-591-5986.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

