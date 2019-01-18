Edgar Martinez belongs in baseball’s Hall of Fame. Here’s five reasons why

Seattle Mariners’ Edgar Martinez waves his cap as fireworks go off, while he is introduced at a post-game ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2004, in Seattle. They sure love Martinez in Seattle. On the eve of his final game in the majors, the Mariners’ retiring designated hitter was honored with a lengthy postgame tribute Saturday night after Seattle’s 10-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) ELAINE THOMPSON ASSOCIATED PRESS