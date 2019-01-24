A look at Washington, Washington State players in college football all-star games

It’s still bowl season for college football.
There’s no Rose, Sugar, or Cotton involved; it’s college all-star game season. It’s a chance for future pros to audition for not only the NFL but the AAF and XFL as well.
Washington, Washington State and Eastern Washington’s best senior prospects will be seen in all three games in the lead up to the NFL’s scouting combine and draft.
Of the three major college all star games, UW, WSU and EWU managed to get players in to two of three games. Here’s a look at what players are playing at which college all star games.
Reese’s Senior Bowl
11:30 a.m. Saturday, NFL Network
Kaleb McGary, offensive ineman (Washington)
Drew Sample, tight end (Washington)
Greg Gaines, defensive tackle (Washington)
Gardner Minshew, quarterback (Washington State)
Andre Dillard, offfensive lineman (Washington State)
NFLPA Bowl
Played Saturday, Jan. 19
Jake Browning, quarterback (Washington)
Josh Lewis, cornerback (Eastern Washington)
Peyton Pelluer, linebacker (Washington State)
Jay-Tee Tiuli, defensive tackle (Eastern Washington)
Jake Browning was back in Pasadena and like the 2019 edition of the Rose Bowl, his time in the NFLPA Bowl didn’t go so well either. Browning threw for over 100 yards in the contest but threw two interceptions. Washington State’s Peyton Pelluer fared a bit better, the Cougar linebacker collected three solo tackles and grabbed another for a total of four on the day.
