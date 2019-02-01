Police investigating ‘very serious’ hit and run incident in Puyallup

Puyallup police are investigating a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries Friday evening.
The collision involved an unknown vehicle at state Route 167 and North Meridian Avenue. The driver left the scene and there was no immediate vehicle description.
Puyallup police described the injuries to the pedestrian as “very serious” in a tweet.
The metro cities major collision investigation team is at the scene, they said. Multiple lanes are blocked and police said to avoid the area.
