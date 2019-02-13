Latest News

Get the kids out of the house. Tacoma community centers are reopening Wednesday morning

By Craig Sailor

February 13, 2019 08:45 AM

Tacoma and other schools districts remain closed today as the region becomes one gigantic Slurpee in search of a straw.

But good news for kids and parents: All four of Metro Parks Tacoma community centers were scheduled to reopen today at 9 a.m.

They are:

Eastside Community Center

1721 E. 56th Street, Tacoma

253-404-3990, EastsideCommunityCenter.org

STAR Center

3873 S. 66th Street, Tacoma

253-404-3939, StarCenterTacoma.org

Center at Norpoint

4818 Nassau Ave N.E. Tacoma

253-404-3900 CenterAtNorpoint.org

People’s Community Center

1602 S. MLK Jr Way Tacoma

253-404-3915, metroparkstacoma.org/peoples

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

