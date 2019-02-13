Get the kids out of the house. Tacoma community centers are reopening Wednesday morning

Tacoma and other schools districts remain closed today as the region becomes one gigantic Slurpee in search of a straw.
But good news for kids and parents: All four of Metro Parks Tacoma community centers were scheduled to reopen today at 9 a.m.
They are:
Eastside Community Center
1721 E. 56th Street, Tacoma
253-404-3990, EastsideCommunityCenter.org
STAR Center
3873 S. 66th Street, Tacoma
253-404-3939, StarCenterTacoma.org
Center at Norpoint
4818 Nassau Ave N.E. Tacoma
253-404-3900 CenterAtNorpoint.org
People’s Community Center
1602 S. MLK Jr Way Tacoma
253-404-3915, metroparkstacoma.org/peoples
