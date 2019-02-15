Woman shot at Lakewood motel. Suspect on the run

Latest News

By Craig Sailor

February 15, 2019 08:58 PM

A woman was shot at a motel in Lakewood Friday night. A suspect, believed to be still armed, is on the run from police.

The incident occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Sharondale Street SW.

The woman was shot with multiple rounds in the motel parking lot. She was transported to Madigan Army Hospital.

Police are using a K-9 team to track the suspect, said Lakewood Police spokesman Chris Lawler.

The victim and the suspect are known to have been married though it’s unknown if they still are, Lawler said. They were staying in the motel.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

