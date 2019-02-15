Woman shot at Lakewood motel. Suspect on the run

A woman was shot at a motel in Lakewood Friday night. A suspect, believed to be still armed, is on the run from police.
The incident occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Sharondale Street SW.
The woman was shot with multiple rounds in the motel parking lot. She was transported to Madigan Army Hospital.
Police are using a K-9 team to track the suspect, said Lakewood Police spokesman Chris Lawler.
The victim and the suspect are known to have been married though it’s unknown if they still are, Lawler said. They were staying in the motel.
