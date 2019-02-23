Snow may make encore performance in South Sound on Sunday and Monday

Snow is expected to return in the South Sound on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast, released Saturday morning, shows snow to be more likely in Pierce and Thurston Counties than in King County.
Temperatures on Sunday are expected to top out in the lower 40s. Snowfall will only be a couple of inches and may not accumulate.
However, forecasters are building a lot of uncertainty into the forecast. The Weather Service urges anyone planning travel into and over the mountains to follow forecasts closely.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, White Pass was open with traction tires advised. Snoqualmie Pass was open with no restrictions.
This story will be updated.
