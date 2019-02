Highlights: Puyallup gets in front early, holds off Jackson late to advance to 4A state quarterfinals

By

February 27, 2019 04:31 PM

No. 11 Puyallup High School held off No. 6 Jackson, 56-50, in a Class 4A state tournament opening-round game on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 in the Tacoma Dome.