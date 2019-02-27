Photos: Day one of Hardwood Classic

Mykel Campbel of Lincoln High School rises toward the basket past Paolo Banchero of O’Dea in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Capital’s Chris Penner (15) watches a three-point-shot fall in to put Capital up seven points in the final minute of the game. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Chiawana’s Macey Morales (1) plays defense during double overtime. Glacier Peak played Chiawana in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Capital’s Grant Erickson celebrates with teammates after Capital’s win against West Seattle. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Capital’s Chris Penner (15) drives the the Basket as West Seattle’s Sage Nelson (3) defends. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
West Seattle’s Roman Barnet (4) reacts after a three-point-shot in the fourth quarter. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Wilson’s Daniel Santana (4) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Capital’s Gabe Landers (10) keeps control of the ball in the final minute of the game. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Jacob Holcomb of Puyallup High School and Benjamin Olesen of Jackson go for a loose ball in an opening round game of the boys 4A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Puyallup beat Jackson 56-50.
Wilson’s Daniel Santana looks on during a break in the action. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Capital Fans cheer during the game. Capital played West Seattle in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Kelso’s Shaw Anderson puts up a lay-up in the fourth quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Kyli Pasamanmte of Bethel High School takes a shot in an opening round game of the girls 4A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Bethel lost to Edmonds Woodway.
Chris Whitford of Lincoln High School has his shot blocked by Max Debiec of O’Dea in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Jordan Parker of Curtis High School cheers as the win seems certain in an opening round game of the boys 4A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Curtis beat Glacier Peak 46-43.
Chiawana’s Macey Morales (1) drives to the basket during overtime. Glacier Peak played Chiawana in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Glacier Peak’s Haley Grambo (1) defends a pass to Chiawana’s Macey Morales (1) during overtime. Glacier Peak played Chiawana in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
In this long exposure image. Kelso passes the ball around in the third quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Kelso’s Riley Noah (4) splits the defense to put up a shot in the third quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Kelso’s Shaw Anderson (24) hangs on the rim after a dunk in the fourth quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Wilson’s Davion Franklin (3) drives up the court in the third quarter. Wilson played Kelso in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Chiawana’s Macey Morales (1) drives to the basket during overtime. Glacier Peak played Chiawana in a basketball game during the Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Chris Whitford of Lincoln High School blocks the shot of Jaylon Ellis of O’Dea in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Tiarra Brown of Bethel High School drives upcourt in an opening round game of the girls 4A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Bethel lost to Edmonds Woodway.
Jaeden Ingram of Puyallup High School gets a field goal in an opening round game of the boys 4A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Puyallup beat Jackson 56-50.
Ezra Nightingale of Lincoln High School collides with Jaylon Ellis of O’Dea (right) in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Earnest Yearby of Lincoln High School shoots under pressure in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Chris Whitford of Lincoln High School blocks the shot of Jaylon Ellis of O’Dea in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Armoni Bashay of Lincoln High School brings the ball upcourt as Julien Simon (right) directs traffic in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Chris Whitford of Lincoln High School has his shot blocked by Max Debiec of O’Dea in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Reggie Archibald of Lincoln High School shoots a free throw after an O’Dea player was cited with a technical foul in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Moments earlier a Lincoln player was likewise cited. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Ezra Nightingale of Lincoln High School collides with Jaylon Ellis of O’Dea (right) in an opening round game of the boys 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Lincoln lost to O’Dea, 51-69.
Kara McKinney of Peninsula High School struggles to shoot past Karmelah Dean of Roosevelt in an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
Piper Bauer of Peninsula High School looks to pass in an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
Linsey Lovrovich of Peninsula High School passes the ball in an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
of Peninsula High School of Roosevelt in an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
Renee Doss of Peninsula High School is hemmed in by Claire Eggleston (left) and Sammy Teal of Roosevelt in an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
The Peninsula High School girls basketball team gathers as the squad from Roosevelt celebrates at the end of an opening round game of the girls 3A basketball state championships held in the Tacoma Dome, February 27, 2019. Peninsula lost to Roosevelt 56-60.
