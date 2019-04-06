Can’t get enough of ‘Tacoma FD’? Stars are bringing stand-up tour to Tacoma

TruTV

The creators and stars of “Tacoma FD” are bringing their brand of stand-up comedy to Tacoma on May 20.

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the men behind the TruTV sitcom that premiered March 28, will perform at the Tacoma Comedy Club as part of their 10-city “2019 Tacoma FD Tour.”

The pair are tapping into the reputation of the city they’ve based (but not filmed) their show in.

“Click here to unlock the aroma!” they said on their website. Tacoma cannot yet put that reputation in the rear view mirror.

The duo also are visiting Tucson, Phoenix, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Boulder, Colorado on the tour.

The 7:30 p.m. show in Tacoma is 21 and older only and tickets are $22.

“Tacoma FD” is built around the shenanigans of a fictional Tacoma fire department and is not affiliated with the real Tacoma fire department. However, Lemme and Heffernan appeared at a firefighters union charity event on the night of the premiere and made a $5,000 donation.

The pair screened their sitcom at the Museum of Glass and met fans later at Engine House No. 9.

The 10-episode series airs Thursday evenings on the TruTV network.