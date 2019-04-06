Latest News

Can’t get enough of ‘Tacoma FD’? Stars are bringing stand-up tour to Tacoma

TruTV

The creators and stars of “Tacoma FD” are bringing their brand of stand-up comedy to Tacoma on May 20.

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the men behind the TruTV sitcom that premiered March 28, will perform at the Tacoma Comedy Club as part of their 10-city “2019 Tacoma FD Tour.”

The pair are tapping into the reputation of the city they’ve based (but not filmed) their show in.

“Click here to unlock the aroma!” they said on their website. Tacoma cannot yet put that reputation in the rear view mirror.

The duo also are visiting Tucson, Phoenix, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Portland, New York and Boulder, Colorado on the tour.

The 7:30 p.m. show in Tacoma is 21 and older only and tickets are $22.

“Tacoma FD” is built around the shenanigans of a fictional Tacoma fire department and is not affiliated with the real Tacoma fire department. However, Lemme and Heffernan appeared at a firefighters union charity event on the night of the premiere and made a $5,000 donation.

The pair screened their sitcom at the Museum of Glass and met fans later at Engine House No. 9.

The 10-episode series airs Thursday evenings on the TruTV network.

Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

  Comments  

Read Next

Latest News

Princesses ride tailwinds as spring breezes propel 86th Daffodil Parade through county

The Daffodil Festival’s 86th Grand Floral Parade braved rain, wind and the occasional sun break on Saturday as it wound through Pierce County.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service