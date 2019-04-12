Veterans fair at Tacoma Dome offers help and hope to soon-to-be civilians

A Veterans Resource Fair is being held April 20 at the Tacoma Dome. Staff file, 2016

Making the transition from active service to veteran can be tough for many. A resource fair on April 20 aims to smooth that transition.

Veterans and their families can access educational opportunities, legal services, medical providers and other services at the Veterans Resource Fair being held at the Tacoma Dome.

The annual fair provides both veterans and active-duty personnel and their families with information on veteran-specific programs and resources in Pierce, King, Kitsap and Thurston counties. It’s open to all active-duty U.S. military, reservists and National Guard, as well as their family members.

Resources include: Veteran Administration benefits, homeless services, medical screenings, dental resources, job training, vocational opportunities, female veteran resources, financial education and assistance, housing and home ownership, justice system related reintegration services, disability benefit claim assistance and widow/widower (surviving spouse) benefits.

The fair runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dome’s Exhibition Hall. It’s hosted by Lakewood-based nonprofit Nine9Line Veterans Services.