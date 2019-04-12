Latest News
Preview and breakdown of the 2019 Reign FC roster
2019 REIGN FC ROSTER
Coaching staff
Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski
Assistant Coach: Sam Laity
Assistant Coach: Milan Ivanovic
Assistant Coach: Steph Cox
Goalkeeper Coach: Ljupčo Kmetovski
Forwards
Shea Groom
Darian Jenkins
Jaycie Johnson
Megan Rapinoe
Jasmyne Spencer
Jodie Taylor
The skinny: Megan Rapinoe and Jodie Taylor are expect to lead the Reign FC attack and veteran forward Jasmyne Spencer will make contributions as well. In the offseason, Reign fc picked up both Darian Jenkins and Shea Groom . There is an opportunity that the new additions to make an impact right away since Rapinoe and Taylor are expected to be play in the World Cup.
Midfield
Morgan Andrews
Jessica Fishlock
Elise Kellond-Knight
Allie Long
Morgan Proffitt
Rumi Utsugi
Bev Yanez
The skinny: Allie Long will lead the Reign FC midfield along with Bev Yanez. Jessica Fishlock is also expected to be in the lineup but is on loan from Olympique Lyon of France, who are currently in Champions League action. Upon her return, she could take the place of Long as the stronghold in the midfield if Long is selected to participate in the 2019 World Cup for the U.S.
Defenders
Lauren Barnes
Steph Catley
Celia Jiménez Delgado
Theresa Nielsen
Kristen McNabb
Megan Oyster
Taylor Smith
Christen Westphal
The skinny: Expect Lauren Barnes and Megan Oyster to be the starting centerback paring. Versatile Celia Jiménez Delgado is expected to contribute on either the left or right side. Steph Catley will be sitting out the first two games of the season with an injury but is expected to return for the April 27 match vs. Chicago Red Stars. Taylor Smith will not be playing in 2019 because of an ACL injury suffered in December.
Goalkeepers
Michelle Betos
Lydia Williams
The skinny: Both Betos and Williams are reliable starters and head coach Vlatko Andonovski is comfortable starting either. That’s key because Williams will likely be called up for World Cup duty for Australia’s national team.
