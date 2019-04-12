Preview and breakdown of the 2019 Reign FC roster

Coaching staff

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Assistant Coach: Sam Laity

Assistant Coach: Milan Ivanovic

Assistant Coach: Steph Cox

Goalkeeper Coach: Ljupčo Kmetovski

Forwards

Shea Groom

Darian Jenkins

Jaycie Johnson

Megan Rapinoe

Jasmyne Spencer

Jodie Taylor

The skinny: Megan Rapinoe and Jodie Taylor are expect to lead the Reign FC attack and veteran forward Jasmyne Spencer will make contributions as well. In the offseason, Reign fc picked up both Darian Jenkins and Shea Groom . There is an opportunity that the new additions to make an impact right away since Rapinoe and Taylor are expected to be play in the World Cup.

Midfield

Morgan Andrews

Jessica Fishlock

Elise Kellond-Knight

Allie Long

Morgan Proffitt

Rumi Utsugi

Bev Yanez

The skinny: Allie Long will lead the Reign FC midfield along with Bev Yanez. Jessica Fishlock is also expected to be in the lineup but is on loan from Olympique Lyon of France, who are currently in Champions League action. Upon her return, she could take the place of Long as the stronghold in the midfield if Long is selected to participate in the 2019 World Cup for the U.S.

Defenders

Lauren Barnes

Steph Catley

Celia Jiménez Delgado

Theresa Nielsen

Kristen McNabb

Megan Oyster

Taylor Smith

Christen Westphal

The skinny: Expect Lauren Barnes and Megan Oyster to be the starting centerback paring. Versatile Celia Jiménez Delgado is expected to contribute on either the left or right side. Steph Catley will be sitting out the first two games of the season with an injury but is expected to return for the April 27 match vs. Chicago Red Stars. Taylor Smith will not be playing in 2019 because of an ACL injury suffered in December.

Goalkeepers

Michelle Betos

Lydia Williams

The skinny: Both Betos and Williams are reliable starters and head coach Vlatko Andonovski is comfortable starting either. That’s key because Williams will likely be called up for World Cup duty for Australia’s national team.