Latest News

Thanks to Bruin’s two goals, Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten by fending off Toronto FC

Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin, center, walks with teammates Victor Rodriguez, left, and Kim Kee-Hee, right, after Bruin scored a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin, center, walks with teammates Victor Rodriguez, left, and Kim Kee-Hee, right, after Bruin scored a goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP

This is how a team remains unbeaten in the MLS.

They shrug off an early goal and 1-0 deficit. They get contributions from key bench players. And they hold on against the top team in the Eastern Conference in an entertaining, back-and-forth match that felt more like a playoff game than an early April contest.

This is what the Seattle Sounders, now 5-0-1 on the season, did on Saturday at CenturyLink Field in defeating Toronto FC, 3-2. The highlight for the Sounders was the two goals by backup forward Will Bruin, his first since October of last season, that erased a Toronto lead.

Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto (3-1-1) just 11 minutes in with a header that set the stage for Bruin. In the 24th minute, Bruin tied the game with his header after a nice pass from Brad Smith.

Midway through the second half, Bruin — who had replaced an injured Raul Ruidiaz in the starting lineup — scored again, this time set up by Gustav Svensson. Less than two minutes later, Cristian Roldan scoredt to make it 3-1 as it appeared Seattle would blow the game open.

Instead, that insurance goal was needed. And it would be anything but easy for Seattle.

In the 70th minute, Altidore scored again — his fifth goal in four games — to cut the deficit to one and set up a tense finish that also produced some concern after Bruin had to leave the game with a leg injury in the 79th minute.

Seattle’s next game is at LAFC on April 21 at 4 p.m.

  Comments  

Read Next

Official: Raise insurance tax to help fight wildfires

Latest News

Official: Raise insurance tax to help fight wildfires

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

With an increasing number of wildfires scorching portions of the state each year, officials want to create a new state fund to battle the blazes.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service