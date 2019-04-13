Latest News
Thanks to Bruin’s two goals, Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten by fending off Toronto FC
This is how a team remains unbeaten in the MLS.
They shrug off an early goal and 1-0 deficit. They get contributions from key bench players. And they hold on against the top team in the Eastern Conference in an entertaining, back-and-forth match that felt more like a playoff game than an early April contest.
This is what the Seattle Sounders, now 5-0-1 on the season, did on Saturday at CenturyLink Field in defeating Toronto FC, 3-2. The highlight for the Sounders was the two goals by backup forward Will Bruin, his first since October of last season, that erased a Toronto lead.
Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto (3-1-1) just 11 minutes in with a header that set the stage for Bruin. In the 24th minute, Bruin tied the game with his header after a nice pass from Brad Smith.
Midway through the second half, Bruin — who had replaced an injured Raul Ruidiaz in the starting lineup — scored again, this time set up by Gustav Svensson. Less than two minutes later, Cristian Roldan scoredt to make it 3-1 as it appeared Seattle would blow the game open.
Instead, that insurance goal was needed. And it would be anything but easy for Seattle.
In the 70th minute, Altidore scored again — his fifth goal in four games — to cut the deficit to one and set up a tense finish that also produced some concern after Bruin had to leave the game with a leg injury in the 79th minute.
Seattle’s next game is at LAFC on April 21 at 4 p.m.
