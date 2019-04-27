Four dead after construction crane collapses onto busy Seattle street

The News Tribune

Four people were killed Saturday when a construction crane collapsed into one of Seattle’s busiest intersections, according to a Seattle Fire spokesman.

The accident occurred on Mercer Street near Fairview Avenue North at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were injured, according to Seattle Fire.

Numerous buildings are under construction in that area.

The crane collapsed across a building with a Google symbol on it. The building’s two top floors have been heavily damaged.

Other parts of the crane landed on five cars.

This is not the first crane disaster in the Puget Sound region.

In November 2006, a crane constructing an office complex in downtown Bellevue collapsed onto three buildings and killed a man inside his apartment.

Blame for that accident was attributed to a flawed design of the crane’s base, according to the Seattle Times.

This story will be updated.