737 jetliner coming from Cuba slides off runway and into Jacksonville, Florida river
A jetliner slid off a military runway and into a Florida river Friday night. No one was killed, officials say.
“All alive and accounted for,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.
The plane, a Boeing 737, ended up in the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the air station said. The plane was reportedly in shallow water.
Reports put the number of people on board from 136 to 143.
The Air Station said the plane was landing when it crashed at 9:40 p.m. local time. It was coming in from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Curry tweeted that the White House had called to offer assistance.
Curry said crews are working to contain jet fuel.
ABC News said the plane was operated by the Department of Defense
