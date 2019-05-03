737 jetliner coming from Cuba slides off runway and into Jacksonville, Florida river

Jacksonville (Florida) Sheriff's Office.

A jetliner slid off a military runway and into a Florida river Friday night. No one was killed, officials say.

“All alive and accounted for,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The plane, a Boeing 737, ended up in the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the air station said. The plane was reportedly in shallow water.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Reports put the number of people on board from 136 to 143.

The Air Station said the plane was landing when it crashed at 9:40 p.m. local time. It was coming in from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

NAS Jacksonville, Fla. - At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville slid off the runway into the St. Johns River at the end... https://t.co/jYrI0lpKNz — NAS Jacksonville (@NASJax_) May 4, 2019

Curry tweeted that the White House had called to offer assistance.

Curry said crews are working to contain jet fuel.

ABC News said the plane was operated by the Department of Defense