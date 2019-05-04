Maple Valley fire heavily damages home. Dog rescued

A fire heavily damaged a home in Maple Valley early Saturday. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

When Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:30 a.m. they found the second story fully engulfed in flames.

Because the roof of the home in the 25300 block of 236th Court SE was already collapsing, firefighters were able to search only the first floor upon arrival, they said.

Later, a complete search of the house found it unoccupied.

“Neighbors were able to contact the residents and confirm that no one was home,” the Fire Authority said in a statement. “A dog was rescued and is doing well.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



